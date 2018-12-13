Michael Jordan pulls off three-peat for sixth NBA title in 1998

To witness greatness while it's happening is a privilege few realize until later.

That wasn't the case with Michael Jordan, who did more than enough to solidify himself as one of the greatest to ever play in the NBA during his career. From his athletic feats, to demeanor, to prowess, each aspect of his game exhibited greatness.

Perhaps no moment encapsulated his elite status more than the 1998 MLB Finals against the Utah Jazz.

In a decisive Game 6, Jordan hit a 20-foot jumper with 5.2 seconds left to give Chicago a one-point lead, securing a third-straight championship for the Bulls and cementing Jordan's legacy as one of, if not the, greatest to ever play the game.

