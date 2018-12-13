Clear
SEVERE WX: Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Several killed after train crash in Turkey

A high-speed train has crashed near the Turkish capital Ankara, killing at least four people and leaving dozens more injured, according to the city's governor.

Posted: Dec. 13, 2018 1:52 AM
Updated: Dec. 13, 2018 2:09 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A high-speed train has crashed near the Turkish capital Ankara, killing at least seven people and leaving dozens more injured, according to the city's governor Vasip Sahin.

Holding a press conference at the site of the crash, Sahin said 46 people had been injured in the crash, which took place at around 6.30 a.m. Thursday local time.

Three of those were severely injured, according to the governor's office.

"Our hope is the number of dead does not increase, but our units are working. Once their work is complete, we will be able to share more information," Sahin said.

The train derailed and crashed into an overpass in Ankara's Marsandiz station, causing part of the bridge to collapse onto two carriages, state news agency Anadolu said.

Video from the scene of the crash showed rescuers coming through piles of warped metal while injured people are seen being evacuated from the wreckage.

According to the agency, 206 passengers were on the train at the time of the crash. CNN Turk said the crash took place just four minutes after the train left the station.

One witness told CNN he was on his way home from work when he saw the crash. "There were many injured people waiting to be rescued," Yasin Duvar said, adding he had helped a number of victims escape from the mangled train.

The train was en route between the capital and Konya when it crashed, the news agency said.

The US Embassy in Antara expressed its "deepest condolences" to the victims of the crash on Thursday. "We share the great sorrow and wish quick recovery to the many injured," the embassy's official Twitter account said.

Developing story, more to come.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 25°
Rochester
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 11°
Foggy skies tonight and a warm up trend on the way.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A Block KIMT News at 10

Image

MAson City SPIN DEVO

Image

Alexanders signs with NIACC

Image

Water tower disagreements

Image

Keeping the Corn

Image

Raising money for wildfire victims

Image

Plymouth road flood meeting

Image

Ham for the Holidays

Image

SAW: John Marshall's Jessie Ruden

Image

Wednesday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Community Events