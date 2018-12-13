Second Canadian may have been detained in China as diplomatic spat intensifies

A second Canadian may have been detained in China in a potential act of retribution that threatens to escalate the diplomatic dispute between Washington, Beijing and Ottawa following the arrest of a Chinese Huawei executive in Canada.

Canada's Foreign Ministry identified the Canadian as Michael Spavor, the founder of the Paektu Cultural Exchange, a company that helps to facilitate trips to North Korea. He had previously assisted in helping former NBA player Dennis Rodman travel to Pyongyang to meet Kim Jong Un, the country's leader.

News of his disappearance comes shortly after Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland acknowledged that Chinese authorities had arrested Michael Kovrig, a former Canadian diplomat who now works for the International Crisis Group (ICG) as its northeast Asia senior adviser.

Spavor, who has not been heard from for 24 hours, had contacted Canadian consular officials in Beijing after being questioned by Chinese authorities.

"We are working very hard to ascertain his whereabouts, and we have raised this case with the Chinese authorities, and we are in touch with his family," Freeland said Wednesday.

Spavor did not answer his cell phone or respond to messages on WeChat, a popular Chinese messaging app, when CNN tried to get in touch with him.

Experts are concerned that Kovrig and Spavor are being held as retaliation for Canada's arrest of Meng Wanzhou, a top executive at Chinese telecommunications firm Huawei, in Vancouver earlier this month.

Meng is accused of helping Huawei dodge US sanctions on Iran, according to Canadian prosecutors. She has been released on bail while a Canadian court decides whether to extradite her to the United States to face charges there.

The Canadian government has so far been unwilling to publicly link Meng's arrest with the detention of Spavor who is suspected of "activities that endangered China's national security" according to information published on Chinese state media news portal Northeast News Network.

The state media post was attributed to the Chinese State Security Bureau of Dandong, a city in China's northeast on the North Korean border where Spavor is believed to be based.

'China's national interests'

The Chinese government has detained foreign employees of nongovernmental organizations in the past. In January 2016, Swedish human rights advocate Peter Dahlin was taken into custody for three weeks.

China has since passed legislation further restricting what foreign NGOs can do on Chinese soil. The organizations are required to register with the government and are prohibited from endangering "China's national unity, security, or ethnic unity; and must not harm China's national interests, societal public interest."

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs declined to comment on Kovrig's case Wednesday but said if ICG personnel were operating in China, they would have been in violation of Chinese law.

Hugh Pope, the director of communications and outreach for ICG, said his organization has "still received no information about Michael (Kovrig) from China directly since his detention on 10 December and we are above all concerned for his health and safety."

Pope said the ICG closed its Beijing office in December 2016 to comply with the new law.

Kovrig joined the ICG in 2017 and works from Hong Kong, which operates under a different legal framework than the rest of mainland China. He regularly visits Beijing "to meet officials, attend conferences at the invitation of Chinese organizations, and on personal visits," said Pope.

"Frankly, we were really surprised by this arrest after a decade of engagement with the Chinese authorities. This is the first time we hear such an accusation. Our Board of Trustees includes two Chinese board members," Pope said.

"It goes without saying that neither Crisis Group, nor did Michael have anything to do with the Huawei case in Canada. What is clear to us is that Michael has been doing what all Crisis Group experts do: undertaking objective and impartial research -- in his case meeting with Chinese officials so that we can represent their views in our work and developing policies that can help end conflicts."

In a statement Sunday, China's vice minister of foreign affairs, Le Yucheng, called Meng's arrest "lawless, reasonless and ruthless."