Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

These 24 ice blocks are melting in London to highlight climate change

Twenty-four melting iceberg pieces have been placed in front of the Tate Modern museum in London, the latest...

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 7:18 PM
Updated: Dec. 12, 2018 7:18 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Twenty-four melting iceberg pieces have been placed in front of the Tate Modern museum in London, the latest work of Scandinavian artist Olafur Eliasson.

Eliasson partnered with geologist Minik Rosing for the "Ice Watch" installation. Tate Modern said in a news release the two dozen blocks of ice, which weighed between 1.5 and 5 tons when they were installed, were fished out of a fjord in Greenland after detaching from an ice sheet.

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Climate change

Continents and regions

Energy and environment

Energy and utilities

England

Environment and natural resources

Europe

Glaciers and icebergs

Landforms and ecosystems

London

Northern Europe

United Kingdom

Arts and entertainment

Destinations and attractions

Museums and galleries

Points of interest

Tate Modern

Visual arts

The ice melting in Central London is meant as a reminder that more Arctic ice is melting as a result of global warming, contributing to a rise in sea levels.

Tate Modern said Eliasson and Rosing "hope many more people will understand the reality of climate change by experiencing 'Ice Watch.'"

"Although we may have seen photographs of the melting ice caps, we rarely have a physical experience of these conditions," Tate Modern said.

Eliason has tackled climate change in past work. In 2015, he put 12 massive blocks of glacial ice on a street in Paris -- that ice also was harvested from a fjord in Greenland -- as world leaders were about to sign the Paris climate agreement.

Businessman and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg visited the installation after it was unveiled on Tuesday. His organization, Bloomberg Philanthropies, supported the project.

"Public art reminds us that it's possible to think differently and boldly," Bloomberg tweeted on Tuesday, adding he hopes the project inspires "new action on climate."

Bloomberg also pointed out that the installation is timely, coming as nations continue meeting in Poland at the COP24 climate change conference.

The London installation is free and will be open to the public through December 20.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 14°
Austin
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 16°
Rochester
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 22°
Foggy skies tonight and a warm up trend on the way.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Medals of Honor

Image

New Buses Coming to North Iowa

Image

Phoenix Academy students shop till they drop

Image

Driver commended for heroics after crash

Image

Draft horses used to pull semi up icy hill

Image

Local newspapers print last issues

Image

10 11/28

Image

10 11/27

Image

Clear Lake Dance Team

Community Events