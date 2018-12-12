87 more cases of salmonella linked to recalled beef

Eighty-seven more people have been sickened with salmonella linked to recalled beef products, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.

A total of 333 have become ill and 91 have been hospitalized since illnesses began in August. No deaths have been reported.

Illnesses have been reported in 28 states; Michigan, Mississippi and West Virginia are the latest. The CDC said the outbreak investigation is ongoing.

Business, economy and trade Company activities and management Consumer protection Food recalls Product management Product recalls Society Accidents, disasters and safety Beef Business and industry sectors Consumer products Diseases and disorders Food and drink Food products Food safety Foodborne illness Gastrointestinal disorders Health and medical Kinds of foods and beverages Meat products Product safety Safety issues and practices

JBS Tolleson Inc. has recalled more than 12 million pounds of beef products that might have been contaminated with salmonella. The products were produced and packaged between July 26 and September 7, distributed nationwide and sold in more than 100 stores. A list of the states and distributors that received the contaminated meat, including Walmart and Kroger, is available from the US Department of Agriculture.

The CDC recommends that consumers check their freezers for beef they may have stored and look for establishment number EST. 267. Any beef associated with the recall should be returned or discarded.

The USDA said people should "only consume ground beef that has been cooked to a temperature of 160°F. Other cuts of beef should be cooked to a temperature of 145°F and allowed to rest for at least 3 minutes."

Salmonella symptoms usually appear within 12 to 72 hours of consuming food that has been contaminated. Symptoms include diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever and can last four to seven days. Hospitalization can be necessary for persistent diarrhea. Children under 5, adults over 65 and those with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe cases.

Consumers with questions about the recall can call the JBS USA consumer hotline at 800-727-2333.