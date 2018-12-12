Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Post Malone Crocs sold out in minutes, again

People are serious about their ...

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 4:18 PM
Updated: Dec. 12, 2018 4:18 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

People are serious about their Post Malone footwear.

The rapper's latest collaboration with the foam clog company Crocs went on sale Tuesday and sold out in ten minutes. Yup, you read that right.

Celebrities

Post Malone

Arts and entertainment

Music

Music and dance

Musical styles

Rap and hip-hop music

The rapper, who wears the shoes religiously, took to Instagram to let his followers know they may be out of luck if they haven't already snagged a pair.

The clogs, which retail for $59.99, are neon yellow and feature the Crocs signature jibbitz [closure]. They were designed by Malone himself and include a saw blade and a snake.

This is Malone's second collaboration with the line. The clogs he designed last month also sold out in minutes.

Post Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, is a 23-year-old rapper and singer who rose to fame with his 2015 single "White Iverson."

The shoe streak may be turning Malone's luck around. The musician survived a car accident and an emergency plane landing over the past year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 14°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 25°
Rochester
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 18°
Foggy skies tonight and a warm up trend on the way.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

10 11/28

Image

10 11/27

Image

Clear Lake Dance Team

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Rochester community helping bring Santa Claus to Med-City

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Southern Minnesota

Image

Bridge Avenue construction plans unveiled

Image

Prep basketball highlights and scores across North Iowa

Image

Exhibit on race

Image

Farm bill passes

Community Events