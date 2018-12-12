Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Chris Pratt, Tom Holland join Pixar's 'Onward'

Ladies and gentlemen, prepare your emotions.Pixar has set a March 6, 2020 premiere date for it's new ...

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 4:20 PM
Updated: Dec. 12, 2018 4:20 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Ladies and gentlemen, prepare your emotions.

Pixar has set a March 6, 2020 premiere date for it's new original feature film, "Onward," and announced four key voice cast members.

Celebrities

Chris Pratt

Companies

Pixar Animation Studios

Tom Holland

Walt Disney Company

Actor Tom Holland announced his casting on Instagram and teased his Marvel-ous co-star, later revealed to be Chris Pratt.

"I'm so excited to be a part of this amazing journey," said Holland.

Holland and Pratt, of course, have teamed up in the past, appearing in "Avengers: Infinity War" as their characters from the Marvel Universe.

The studio also announced that Julia Louis-Dreyfus ("Veep") and Octavia Spencer ("The Shape of Water") will lend their voices to the film as well.

"Onward" will tell the story of two teenage elf brothers living in a suburban fantasy world who set out on a quest to find out if there's "still a little magic left out there," according to Pixar.

The story, director Dan Scanlon said in a statement, was inspired by his relationship with his own brother.

"At Pixar we try to create stories that come from some kind of personal truth," Scanlon said.

Scanlon previously directed and wrote 2013's "Monsters University."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 14°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 25°
Rochester
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 18°
Foggy skies tonight and a warm up trend on the way.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

10 11/28

Image

10 11/27

Image

Clear Lake Dance Team

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Rochester community helping bring Santa Claus to Med-City

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Southern Minnesota

Image

Bridge Avenue construction plans unveiled

Image

Prep basketball highlights and scores across North Iowa

Image

Exhibit on race

Image

Farm bill passes

Community Events