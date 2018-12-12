Chris Pratt, Tom Holland join Pixar's 'Onward'

Ladies and gentlemen, prepare your emotions.

Pixar has set a March 6, 2020 premiere date for it's new original feature film, "Onward," and announced four key voice cast members.

Actor Tom Holland announced his casting on Instagram and teased his Marvel-ous co-star, later revealed to be Chris Pratt.

"I'm so excited to be a part of this amazing journey," said Holland.

Holland and Pratt, of course, have teamed up in the past, appearing in "Avengers: Infinity War" as their characters from the Marvel Universe.

The studio also announced that Julia Louis-Dreyfus ("Veep") and Octavia Spencer ("The Shape of Water") will lend their voices to the film as well.

"Onward" will tell the story of two teenage elf brothers living in a suburban fantasy world who set out on a quest to find out if there's "still a little magic left out there," according to Pixar.

The story, director Dan Scanlon said in a statement, was inspired by his relationship with his own brother.

"At Pixar we try to create stories that come from some kind of personal truth," Scanlon said.

Scanlon previously directed and wrote 2013's "Monsters University."