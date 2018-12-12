Brazil church shooting: Death toll rises to 5

The number of people shot dead at a church in the Brazilian city of Campinas this week has risen to five, officials said Wednesday.

Heleno Severo Alves, 84, died after being treated at a hospital for gunshot wounds, the mayor's office said.

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at Metropolitan Cathedral.

The gunman opened fire, gunning down a number of people before fatally shooting himself, CNN affiliate Record TV reported.

Civil police earlier identified the four others who died, according to the Agencia Brasil news agency and Record TV.

They were:

• Sidnei Vitor Monteiro, 39

• José Eudes Gonzaga, 68

• Cristofer Gonçalves dos Santos, 38

• Elpidio Alves Coutinho, 67

Three other people were injured, Record TV reported.

The gunman was 49-year-old Euler Fernando Grandolpho, a resident of the neighboring city of Valinhos, according to Agencia Brasil. The motive is unknown.

Grandolpho had no previous criminal record and worked at São Paulo state's District Attorney's Office as an assistant until 2014, Agencia Brasil reported.

So far, the evidence doesn't indicate that Grandolpho knew the victims, Agencia Brasil said, citing Jose Henrique Ventura, a police officer investigating the shooting.

Surveillance video from inside the church shows Grandolpho entering the church, sitting in one of the pews and shooting people who were sitting behind him, according to Agencia Brasil.

The cathedral reopened Wednesday for noon Mass. Pictures posted to the Archdiocese of Campinas' Facebook page shows full pews.

Campinas Mayor Jonas Donizette declared three days of mourning in the city and tweeted Tuesday, "I am numbed by the brutal crime that occurred at the Campinas Cathedral. My prayers go out to the victims and their families."