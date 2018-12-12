Clear

China built more skyscrapers in 2018 than ever before

China built more skyscrapers in 2018 than anywhere else in the world -- or at any other time in history, acc...

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 12:48 PM
Updated: Dec. 12, 2018 12:48 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

China built more skyscrapers in 2018 than anywhere else in the world -- or at any other time in history, according to data released by the Council of Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) on Wednesday.

A total of 88 buildings measuring 200 meters (656 feet) or above were completed in cities across China this year. The figure sets a new benchmark for annual skyscraper construction in a single country, and is almost seven times higher than the 13 completions recorded in the US, which ranked a distant second.

Architecture

Asia

Building design

Building planning and construction

Buildings and structures

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

China

Continents and regions

East Asia

Points of interest

Skyscrapers

The rate of skyscraper development around the world has surged over the last decade. Globally, the number of new 200-meter-plus buildings fell slightly to 143 this year (four fewer than 2017's all-time record of 147), but it is still the second-highest figure in history, according to CTBUH's annual report.

Much of this growth has been driven by China. The country accounted for 61.5% of new buildings recorded in the CTBUH's 2018 figures. Of those, 14 were built in the southern city of Shenzhen, which topped the city rankings for the third consecutive year ahead of Dubai, Beijing, New York and the northern Chinese city of Shenyang.

China was also home to 2018's single largest new building: Beijing's Citic Tower (pictured top).

Known as China Zun -- a reference to a type of ceremonial wine vessel that it resembles -- the 1,731-foot (528-meter) structure is now the eighth tallest building in the world.

Asian cities dominated the rest of the list of the year's tallest completions, with Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, and Changsha, China, also finishing structures taller than 400 meters (1312 feet) in the last 12 months.

Elsewhere, the South American capitals of Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Bogota, Colombia, finished their biggest towers to date. San Francisco and Miami also completed their tallest ever skyscrapers: the 326-meter (1,070-foot) Salesforce Tower and the 252-meter (827-foot) Panorama Tower, respectively.

The Comcast Technology Center in Philadelphia is, at 342 meters (1,121 feet), the tallest building to be completed outside of Asia this year, and the tallest in the city.

The CTBUH estimates that the world could see anywhere from 120 to 150 new skyscrapers measuring 200 meters or above completed in 2019. But its annual report also acknowledges that China's race to build upwards may soon be hampered by domestic economic conditions.

"Although 2018 was a banner year for skyscraper projects in the country, it is likely that coming years will register the effects of increased financial controls and more conservative debt financing policies," the report said. "If these policies continue, China's seemingly limitless dominance of the tall building world may begin to falter.

"It can also be expected that any tariffs imposed against China would lead to disruptions in the global construction industry, particularly concerning steel, as well as in China itself."

A slowdown would not only affect construction within the country, but also overseas developments that rely on private or state funding from China, the report said.

"The ability of Chinese banks and developers to fund overseas projects could be further reduced," the report said. "Overseas investment has already been strongly curtailed during 2018, resulting in the cessation, sale, or interruption of Chinese investor-driven projects in Australia, the United States, and elsewhere."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 13°
Albert Lea
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 16°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 15°
Rochester
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 14°
More clouds as temperatures stay chilly.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Clear Lake Dance Team

Image

FIRST AT 4 11/29

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Rochester community helping bring Santa Claus to Med-City

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Southern Minnesota

Image

Bridge Avenue construction plans unveiled

Image

Prep basketball highlights and scores across North Iowa

Image

Exhibit on race

Image

Farm bill passes

Image

Firemen Receive Promotions

Community Events