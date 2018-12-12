Clear

Jennifer Aniston says she used to live with a ghost

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 12:52 PM
Updated: Dec. 12, 2018 12:52 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Before Jennifer Aniston lived in an apartment above Central Perk with her gal pals, the actress says she lived in a real haunted house.

"This dishwasher would start to go, or the coffee-maker would start to go, or the stereo would just turn on at full volume," she told James Corden. "And it was terrifying."

Celebrities

Jennifer Aniston

Aniston was on "The Late Show With James Corden" to promote her new Netflix movie "Dumplin' " that features music from Dolly Parton.

The actress says the haunting happened when she first moved to Los Angeles early in her career and she even went so far as to hire a ghost whisperer.

Jennifer Aniston isn't shutting down the idea of a 'Friends' reboot

"They had frankincense and they put it in a little dish," she said. "And started saying all these things and the corner that she went to the dish cracked. ... (The ghost) hated my roommate. ... No (I didn't tell the roommate), I moved out. I feel terrible, but I couldn't say it doesn't like you. I mean that would be terrible."

As for the roommate, Aniston isn't too sure what happened to her because "she's fine ... I don't know, I got out of there too quick."

"Dumplin' " is streaming now on Netflix.

