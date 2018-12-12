Clear

Sen. Kennedy says shutdown likely, but would be 'a pox on all of our houses'

Republican Sen. John Kennedy said Wednesday that he thinks there will be a partial government shutdown, but ...

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 11:03 AM
Updated: Dec. 12, 2018 11:03 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Republican Sen. John Kennedy said Wednesday that he thinks there will be a partial government shutdown, but that it would be "a pox on all of our houses."

A partial government shutdown is potentially days away, as congressional Democrats and President Donald Trump spar over his demand for $5 billion in border wall funding. Two existing bipartisan packages would either provide $1.6 billion in border security funding or continue the current $1.3 billion border plan for two months until a permanent deal is reached.

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

John Kennedy (Louisiana politician)

Political Figures - US

Politics

US Congress

US Senate

"I think we're going to have a shutdown," Kennedy told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on "New Day."

"President Trump does not look to me like he was bluffing," he said, later adding, "I don't think (likely incoming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi) is going to agree to anything because she's worried about her speakership."

When asked whether blame for a shutdown would fall on the President or Congress, Kennedy replied, "As far as I'm concerned, if it's shut down, it's a pox on all of our houses."

But the Louisiana senator stressed that he was "absolutely not" comfortable with a shutdown.

"I don't know politically who's going to win or lose this, I do know that too many people are preoccupied with politics of it. We ought to try to figure a way out of this," Kennedy added.

Kennedy also downplayed Tuesday's boisterous televised meeting between Trump, Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

"I didn't think it was spectacle. I appreciated the transparency," Kennedy said. "I've been in meetings like that before -- that meeting was pretty tame compared to some of the lively discussions we have."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 12°
Albert Lea
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 12°
Rochester
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 15°
More clouds as temperatures stay chilly.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

FIRST AT 4 11/29

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Rochester community helping bring Santa Claus to Med-City

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Southern Minnesota

Image

Bridge Avenue construction plans unveiled

Image

Prep basketball highlights and scores across North Iowa

Image

Exhibit on race

Image

Farm bill passes

Image

Firemen Receive Promotions

Image

Golden Apple Award: Mrs. Sheryl Putz

Community Events