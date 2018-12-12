Jon Gosselin says he and Kate are still fighting over custody

It's been years since Jon and Kate Gosselin and their kids were in the limelight, and he says the picture is not as rosy as it once was.

Jon Gosselin told Entertainment Tonight that he and his ex-wife have been embroiled for years in a custody battle over their children.

Celebrities Jon Gosselin Kate Gosselin

"I've been fighting for 10 years and I will (keep) fighting for as long as I have to," he said.

The family starred in the hit TLC series, "Jon & Kate Plus 8," about life with their twins and sextuplets. The twins, Mady and Cara, are now 18, and the sextuplets, Leah, Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Collin, and Joel, are 14.

But the couple had a high-profile split in 2009.

In 2016, Gosselin said he was hurt when his twin daughters gave an interview to People magazine saying they did not have a relationship with their father.

Jon Gosselin upset that his twins say he doesn't know them

Mady said at the time she didn't like that he'd discussed them in interviews.

"He doesn't even know us," she said. "How can he dare to talk about us?"

Gosselin reportedly recently won temporary sole custody of his son, Collin, who had been living away from home in a program for children with special needs.

Hannah also lives with Gosselin in the Pennsylvania home that he shares with his girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, and her children.

"(Collin's) really excited and we're really excited to have him home for the holidays and to enjoy the rest of his childhood," Gosselin said.

Gosselin said he and his ex-wife are no longer in communication, except through their attorneys.

"It's a shame that we can't co-parent, and I know the whole world wants us too, ... but it just doesn't work," Gosselin said.