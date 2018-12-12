Clear

Jon Gosselin says he and Kate are still fighting over custody

It's been years since Jon and Kate Gosselin and their kids were in the limelight, and he says the picture is...

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 11:00 AM
Updated: Dec. 12, 2018 11:00 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

It's been years since Jon and Kate Gosselin and their kids were in the limelight, and he says the picture is not as rosy as it once was.

Jon Gosselin told Entertainment Tonight that he and his ex-wife have been embroiled for years in a custody battle over their children.

Celebrities

Jon Gosselin

Kate Gosselin

"I've been fighting for 10 years and I will (keep) fighting for as long as I have to," he said.

The family starred in the hit TLC series, "Jon & Kate Plus 8," about life with their twins and sextuplets. The twins, Mady and Cara, are now 18, and the sextuplets, Leah, Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Collin, and Joel, are 14.

But the couple had a high-profile split in 2009.

In 2016, Gosselin said he was hurt when his twin daughters gave an interview to People magazine saying they did not have a relationship with their father.

Jon Gosselin upset that his twins say he doesn't know them

Mady said at the time she didn't like that he'd discussed them in interviews.

"He doesn't even know us," she said. "How can he dare to talk about us?"

Gosselin reportedly recently won temporary sole custody of his son, Collin, who had been living away from home in a program for children with special needs.

Hannah also lives with Gosselin in the Pennsylvania home that he shares with his girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, and her children.

"(Collin's) really excited and we're really excited to have him home for the holidays and to enjoy the rest of his childhood," Gosselin said.

Gosselin said he and his ex-wife are no longer in communication, except through their attorneys.

"It's a shame that we can't co-parent, and I know the whole world wants us too, ... but it just doesn't work," Gosselin said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 12°
Albert Lea
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 12°
Rochester
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 15°
More clouds as temperatures stay chilly.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

FIRST AT 4 11/29

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Rochester community helping bring Santa Claus to Med-City

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Southern Minnesota

Image

Bridge Avenue construction plans unveiled

Image

Prep basketball highlights and scores across North Iowa

Image

Exhibit on race

Image

Farm bill passes

Image

Firemen Receive Promotions

Image

Golden Apple Award: Mrs. Sheryl Putz

Community Events