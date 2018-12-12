Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Missing Austin teen found safe Full Story

Tencent Music IPO ends up at bottom of price range at a rocky time for tech stocks

Tencent's IPO of its music business failed to raise as much money as the internet giant had hoped.Ten...

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 2:35 AM
Updated: Dec. 12, 2018 2:35 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Tencent's IPO of its music business failed to raise as much money as the internet giant had hoped.

Tencent Music, which dominates music streaming in China, said Wednesday that its listing priced at the bottom of its targeted range. By selling shares at $13 each, the company is raising nearly $1.1 billion, roughly half the amount it was reportedly seeking to raise earlier this year.

Banking, finance and investments

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Financial markets and investing

Financing and stock offering

Initial public offering

Tencent Holdings Limited

Arts and entertainment

Music

Music and dance

Broadcasting industry

Business and industry sectors

Digital and streaming music

Internet and WWW

Internet broadcasting

Media industry

Music industry

Spotify

Streaming media

Technology

Asia

China

Continents and regions

East Asia

Marketing and advertising

Securities trading

Stock markets

Consumer products

Price increases

The shares start trading Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange with the ticker TME.

Tencent Music is going public at a volatile time for tech stocks, which have been rattled by the unpredictable trade war between the United States and China. The Chinese company's IPO was reportedly delayed in October as markets went haywire. It announced it was moving forward with the IPO after Beijing and Washington agreed to a 90-day trade truce earlier this month.

Tencent Music's IPO price will give it a market value of $21.3 billion, according to data provider Dealogic. It will remain a subsidiary of parent company Tencent (TCEHY).

Global music streaming service Spotify (SPOT), which listed in New York in April, is now trading below its IPO price, giving it a market value of about $23.3 billion.

Tencent Music rules the music streaming market in China with a suite of apps through which users can listen to music, connect with other people to sing karaoke, or watch pop stars perform live.

Tencent Music and Spotify already have ties. The two music streaming giants own minority stakes in each other.

Unlike Spotify, Tencent Music is coming to market profitable.

The Chinese company reported a net profit of 3 billion yuan ($436 million) for the first nine months of this year.

When it went public in New York in April, Spotify reported a net loss of €378 million ($428 million) for 2017. Last quarter, it reported a loss of €6 million ($6.8 million).

Tencent Music is the third largest Chinese IPO in the United States this year, according to Dealogic. Streaming video platform iQiyi (IQ) raised $2.3 billion in March and social shopping app Pinduoduo (PDD) raised $1.6 billion July.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 11°
Albert Lea
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
Broken Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 19°
Rochester
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 18°
An isolated wintry mix will be present late tonight and early Wednesday morning.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Southern Minnesota

Image

Bridge Avenue construction plans unveiled

Image

Prep basketball highlights and scores across North Iowa

Image

Exhibit on race

Image

Farm bill passes

Image

Firemen Receive Promotions

Image

Golden Apple Award: Mrs. Sheryl Putz

Image

NIACC's Hardrict names ICCAC POTW

Image

Drug Court Graduation

Image

Osage volleyball coach steps down

Community Events