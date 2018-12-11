Clear

Rick Santorum says he would decline White House chief of staff role

Rick Santorum said Tuesday that his "answer right now would be no" if President Donald Trump were to offer h...

Posted: Dec. 11, 2018 9:08 PM
Updated: Dec. 11, 2018 9:08 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Rick Santorum said Tuesday that his "answer right now would be no" if President Donald Trump were to offer him the role of White House chief of staff.

"Look, it's an honor even to be considered," the former Pennsylvania Republican senator and onetime presidential hopeful told Erin Burnett on CNN's "Erin Burnett OutFront." "I think it's a great job, and I know that there are a lot of good people out there. The bottom line for me is -- just really like Nick Ayers, I mean -- my family situation really doesn't allow me to do that right now."

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Nick Ayers

Political Figures - US

Politics

Rick Santorum

US federal government

White House

"I would again be honored to do it at some point in time maybe, but at this point it just doesn't, it just doesn't fit for me and my family and so, you know, I guess the answer right now would be no," Santorum said.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that Santorum has been mentioned by Trump aides as a contender for the position. According to the Post, "Trump aides mentioned Santorum as a contender after he was spotted with the President at Saturday's Army-Navy football game in Philadelphia. They noted Santorum's political skills and populist conservative ideology could make him a contender."

Ayers was reported to be the leading candidate to replace John Kelly as Trump's chief of staff when Kelly departs at the end of the month. But Ayers, who has served as Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff for more than a year, announced Sunday that he will not be taking the job.

Ayers turned down the position because he could not agree to terms with the President, a White House official told CNN. Trump pushed Ayers to commit to two years, but he declined and told the President he has young children and wants to move back to his home state of Georgia. He offered to become chief of staff temporarily, but Trump was firm on a two-year commitment, and the talks fell apart.

Santorum has been a CNN political commentator since 2017.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 20°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 15°
An isolated wintry mix will be present late tonight and early Wednesday morning.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Firemen Receive Promotions

Image

Golden Apple Award: Mrs. Sheryl Putz

Image

NIACC's Hardrict names ICCAC POTW

Image

Drug Court Graduation

Image

Osage volleyball coach steps down

Image

7 Arrested After Home Searched

Image

Public hearing on construction project

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Smoking ban updated at Cerro Gordo Co. LEC

Image

Food pantry works to battle food insecurity among students

Community Events