Clear

Flushed but not forgotten, a ring is rediscovered after 9 years down the drain

A New Jersey woman thought her diamond wedding ring was lost forever when she accidentally flushed it down t...

Posted: Dec. 11, 2018 9:09 PM
Updated: Dec. 11, 2018 9:09 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A New Jersey woman thought her diamond wedding ring was lost forever when she accidentally flushed it down the toilet nine years ago.

But thanks to a public works employee with a keen eye she was reunited with it.

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Clothing and accessories

Consumer products

Jewelry

Luxury goods

Paula Stanton, 60, received the gold ring encrusted with several diamonds from her husband as a gift for their 20th wedding anniversary. Nine years ago while she was cleaning, the ring slipped off her finger and down the drain it went.

"It was heartbreaking," Stanton told CNN affiliate WPVI. "I was embarrassed to tell my husband because it was meaningful."

Her husband bought her duplicate ring as a replacement, but Stanton said she always hoped that maybe one day the original would be found.

Two years ago, she talked to Ted Gogol of the Somers Point Public Works Department and explained what had happened. Gogol told her he had never come across the ring but would keep her in mind.

Last month, as he was working on a pipe about 400 feet away from Stanton's house, Gogol saw something glimmer and shine in the muck. He plucked the shiny metal object out of the pipe, cleaned it off, and sure enough it was the long-lost diamond ring.

"That ring didn't want to leave her family," Gogol told WPVI. "There are so many things that could have happened. It could have been washed away, it could have been crushed, but it was just meant to be."

Stanton couldn't believe the news when she saw a note on her door from the public works department.

When Gogol brought her the ring she said, "You are like a Christmas angel."

Stanton now wears both rings and vows not to lose them.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 20°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 15°
An isolated wintry mix will be present late tonight and early Wednesday morning.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Firemen Receive Promotions

Image

Golden Apple Award: Mrs. Sheryl Putz

Image

NIACC's Hardrict names ICCAC POTW

Image

Drug Court Graduation

Image

Osage volleyball coach steps down

Image

7 Arrested After Home Searched

Image

Public hearing on construction project

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Smoking ban updated at Cerro Gordo Co. LEC

Image

Food pantry works to battle food insecurity among students

Community Events