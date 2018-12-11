Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Stormy ordered to pay Trump lawyers legal fees

A California judge has ordered Stormy Daniels to pay $293, 052.33 in attorney's fees, costs and sanctions to the lawyers representing President Donald Trump in the defamation suit Daniels and her attorney Michael Avenatti brought against Trump earlier this year.

Posted: Dec. 11, 2018 5:36 PM
Updated: Dec. 11, 2018 6:12 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A California judge has ordered Stormy Daniels pay $293,052.33 in attorney's fees, costs and sanctions to the lawyers representing President Donald Trump in the defamation suit Daniels and her attorney Michael Avenatti brought against Trump earlier this year.

Trump's attorney, Charles Harder, had asked for a total of nearly $780,000 from the adult films actress -- $389,000 in attorney fees and another $389,000 in sanctions in a hearing last week.

In a statement, Harder called the ruling "a total victory for the President."

"The court's order, along with the court's prior order dismissing Stormy Daniels' defamation case against the President, together constitute a total victory for the President, and a total defeat for Stormy Daniels in this case," Harder said.

The defamation suit -- separate from the original lawsuit about the non-disclosure agreement Daniels signed with former Trump attorney Michael Cohen that's now at the center of a federal criminal case against Cohen -- was brought earlier this year after Trump called an allegation by Daniels that an unknown man threatened her in a parking lot to keep quiet about her alleged affair with Trump a "total con job" in a tweet. Trump has denied having the affair.

Federal District Judge James Otero tossed out the case in October and, as part of that decision, ordered Daniels to pay a portion of Trump's attorney fees.

In response to the decision, Avenatti said the ruling was a partial win for him and his client.

"Trump asked for $800k in attorneys' fees, costs and sanctions from the minor defamation case. The ct awarded well less than 1/2, recognizing that the request was gross & excessive," Avenatti tweeted. "The amount in fees awarded Stormy in the main NDA case will be at least $1 million more than this."

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 13°
An isolated wintry mix will be present late tonight and early Wednesday morning.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Smoking ban updated at Cerro Gordo Co. LEC

Image

Food pantry works to battle food insecurity among students

Image

Woman begins dental makeover

Image

Getting a look inside One Discovery Square

Image

Recycling Christmas lights

Image

15th Annual Shop with a Cop

Image

Horses haul

Image

Horses save the day

Image

HORSES SAVE THE DAY

Community Events