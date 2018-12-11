College student rants about white supremacy

Columbia University is investigating an incident in which a white sophomore was caught on video berating a group of students about the superiority of the white race, the school says.

Wearing a suit jacket and button-down, the bespectacled student says, "We built the modern world," while someone off camera asks to whom he's referring, and he responds, "Europeans." A hand approaches his face. He pushes it away.

"We invented science and industry," he says before being cut off, which spurs him only to yell his point at the students around him, "We invented science and industry and you want to tell us to stop because," he switches to a mocking tone, "Oh my god, we're so bad."

The incident unfolded early Sunday in front of the university's largest library and one of its dining halls.

Someone appears to try to calm the student down, calling him by name and saying, "I feel you," but most of the students are outraged. One can be heard calling him a "f***ing degenerate."

"We saved billions of people from starvation. We built modern civilization," he continues, prompting boos as one person asks, "Are you joking me?"

The attention appears to embolden him. He amplifies his rhetoric and runs in a circle with his hands up, as in victory.

"White people are the best thing that ever happened to the world. We are so amazing. I love myself, and I love white people. F*** yeah, white people. F*** yeah, white men. We're white men. We did everything."

Someone tries to bait him into repeating his rant: "Say that one more time. Say that right here."

Just before the 54-second video ends, the sophomore says, "I don't hate other people. I just love white men."

Several people reply, "Oh, God."

Reached for comment, the student told CNN he would provide a statement but only if the network agreed, before seeing it, to run it in its entirely. CNN declined to do so.

Aside from his words being patently false -- nonwhites are responsible for a wealth of vital inventions, among them gunpowder, mathematics, irrigation, shampoo and seismographs -- student organizations representing black and Latino students have characterized the student as a white supremacist.

They also say the group he's addressing in the video was composed mostly of students of color.

On Sunday, three deans wrote a letter to undergraduate students denouncing the "deeply disturbing racially charged incident" and "the painful language directed at students of color." The university would make an "open reflection space" available to students Monday night, the deans said in their letter.

"We are alarmed at the rise of incidents of racism and hate speech in our world today," the letter said. "It is more important than ever that we continually demonstrate our core values and restate our commitment to a diverse, inclusive community on campus."

The next day, Suzanne Goldberg, executive vice president of university life, wrote another open letter, saying, "Comments of this sort cut against core values of our community, even when they are within someone's rights to express."

Witnesses who spoke to the student-run Columbia Spectator said the sophomore began accosting his fellow students outside the library about 4 a.m. ET Sunday, and he followed them to the dining hall, continuing his polemic.

According to the Black Students' Organization, "he continued to harass several students. ... This came after he grabbed a Black woman and asked Black women if they liked to date white men, according to several individuals."

Senior Alfredo Dominguez, a university senator, emailed several top university officials, according to the Spectator, and demanded a "swift, disavowing response."

"You can have arguments all you want about free speech and people being entitled to say what they want," Dominguez told the newspaper. "But when that bubbles (into) assaulting black or brown people with that and then stalking them ... you're getting into levels of hate crime and your speech being directly related to violence."

The Black Students' Organization held an open board meeting Sunday to discuss what action it could take as a group and as a community.

"We want to make sure that we can come together with a common narrative/message and have a plan of what we want to come from this incident," the organization said in a Facebook post.

The Student Organization of Latinxs said in a Facebook post that the behavior on display in the video is an "institutional problem that is perpetuated by its administrative, academic, and business practices." It stands in solidarity with the black students, it said.

"We are outraged by these events and demand that this student is held accountable," the statement said. "We acknowledge (these types) of incidents are triggering and make students of color feel unsafe. We encourage y'all to practice self-care and feel free to reach out to us."