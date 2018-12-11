Clear

Gunshots fired in French city of Strasbourg, several injured

Several people are injured after gunshots were fired in the center of the northeastern French city of Strasb...

Posted: Dec. 11, 2018 2:20 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Several people are injured after gunshots were fired in the center of the northeastern French city of Strasbourg on Tuesday evening, a national police spokesperson told CNN.

The spokesperson could not confirm the exact location of the shooting, but said the shooter has not been "neutralized" yet.

Grand Est Police tweeted a statement saying there was an "ongoing situation in Strasbourg" and called for calm.

"Follow the guidance that will be communicated. Check the official accounts to stay informed."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 18°
An isolated wintry mix will be present late tonight and early Wednesday morning.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

15th Annual Shop with a Cop

Image

Horses haul

Image

Horses save the day

Image

HORSES SAVE THE DAY

Image

Tuesday Morning's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Dover-Eyota High School & Middle School getting therapy dog

Image

Freezing trees after freezing fog

Image

Rockets girls basketball off to undefeated start

Image

Prep basketball highlights and scores across Northern Iowa and Southern Minnesota

Image

"Kid's Cup" donates to Mayo Clinic

Community Events