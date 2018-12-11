Clear

Quickly catch up on the day's news

Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:-- President Trump, in a ...

Posted: Dec. 11, 2018 2:19 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:

-- President Trump, in a testy exchange with Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer in the Oval Office, told them, "I am proud to shut down the government for border security."

-- Jacob Walter Anderson, the ex-fraternity president at Baylor University who was indicted on four counts of sexual assault, will not go to prison.

-- A jury recommends that James Fields get life in prison for killing Heather Heyer during a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville last year.

-- Columbia University is investigating a white sophomore who was caught on video verbally accosting students about the superiority of the white race, the school says.

-- Television and morning show icon Kathie Lee Gifford will leave NBC's "Today" show next April.

-- Over 29,000 pounds of Jimmy Dean frozen, ready-to-eat sausage links have been recalled due to metal contamination.

-- Two British senior citizens were arrested and removed from a Caribbean cruise ship after a "large amount of cocaine" was discovered in their cabin.

-- The past five years were warmer than any others on record, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported Tuesday morning.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 18°
An isolated wintry mix will be present late tonight and early Wednesday morning.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

15th Annual Shop with a Cop

Image

Horses haul

Image

Horses save the day

Image

HORSES SAVE THE DAY

Image

Tuesday Morning's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Dover-Eyota High School & Middle School getting therapy dog

Image

Freezing trees after freezing fog

Image

Rockets girls basketball off to undefeated start

Image

Prep basketball highlights and scores across Northern Iowa and Southern Minnesota

Image

"Kid's Cup" donates to Mayo Clinic

Community Events