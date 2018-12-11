Clear

Kellyanne Conway says Ocasio-Cortez 'doesn't seem to know much about anything'

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway took a shot Tuesday at Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, saying th...

Posted: Dec. 11, 2018 2:20 PM
Updated: Dec. 11, 2018 2:20 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway took a shot Tuesday at Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, saying the incoming lawmaker "doesn't seem to know much about anything."

The remark from Conway, made while defending chief of staff John Kelly from an accusation of "cowardice" by Ocasio-Cortez, is the latest swipe by a top conservative against the New York Democrat, who has emerged as a central figure in the progressive movement and is a top critic of President Donald Trump.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

John Kelly

Kellyanne Conway

Political Figures - US

Politics

US Congress

US House of Representatives

Government bodies and offices

US federal government

White House

"This country owes him a debt of gratitude," Conway said Tuesday morning on "Fox & Friends," referring to Kelly, a retired Marine Corps general who served in Iraq. "Not the nonsense that has been spewed about him even recently from the left and from this 29-year-old congresswoman who doesn't seem to know much about anything when you ask her basic concepts about the economy, the Middle East, military funding -- really embarrassing."

A message left with Ocasio-Cortez's office seeking a response was not immediately returned Tuesday afternoon.

Conway didn't mention any particular issues or instances, though Ocasio-Cortez started a minor controversy over the summer when she referred to Israel's presence in parts of the region as an "occupation" and later acknowledged that she is not an "expert on geopolitics on this issue."

Trump announced on Saturday that Kelly would be departing his role as chief of staff at the end of the year. In response, California Democratic Rep. Barbara Lee called for Kelly to apologize for comments he made about her fellow Democrat from Florida, Rep. Frederica Wilson, with whom Kelly engaged in a spat following the deaths of US service members in Niger.

Ocasio-Cortez echoed Lee's statement in her own tweet.

"John Kelly was straight up exposed for lying about @RepWilson in comments aimed at discrediting her," she wrote on Twitter on Monday. "He absolutely owes her an apology, and his refusal to do so isn't a sign of strength - it's cowardice."

Conway, without naming Ocasio-Cortez, called the criticism of Kelly a "slur" Tuesday.

"But let me stand up for Gen. John Kelly," Conway said. "He's done a magnificent job for this country, for almost 50 years. And that includes here in the White House as our chief of staff for about a year and a half."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 18°
An isolated wintry mix will be present late tonight and early Wednesday morning.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

15th Annual Shop with a Cop

Image

Horses haul

Image

Horses save the day

Image

HORSES SAVE THE DAY

Image

Tuesday Morning's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Dover-Eyota High School & Middle School getting therapy dog

Image

Freezing trees after freezing fog

Image

Rockets girls basketball off to undefeated start

Image

Prep basketball highlights and scores across Northern Iowa and Southern Minnesota

Image

"Kid's Cup" donates to Mayo Clinic

Community Events