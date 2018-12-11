Clear

URGENT - Gunman opens fire on church in Brazil, killing 4 people

(CNN) -- A gunman opened fire on a church in the Brazilian city of Campinas on Tuesday, killing four peop...

Posted: Dec. 11, 2018 12:33 PM
Updated: Dec. 11, 2018 12:33 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- A gunman opened fire on a church in the Brazilian city of Campinas on Tuesday, killing four people before turning the gun on himself, CNN affiliate Record TV reported.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 18°
Albert Lea
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 15°
Austin
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 16°
Charles City
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 19°
Rochester
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 12°
Patchy for remains in the forecast this morning as temperatures begin to climb.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

15th Annual Shop with a Cop

Image

Horses haul

Image

Horses save the day

Image

HORSES SAVE THE DAY

Image

Tuesday Morning's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Dover-Eyota High School & Middle School getting therapy dog

Image

Freezing trees after freezing fog

Image

Rockets girls basketball off to undefeated start

Image

Prep basketball highlights and scores across Northern Iowa and Southern Minnesota

Image

"Kid's Cup" donates to Mayo Clinic

Community Events