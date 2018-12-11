URGENT - Gunman opens fire on church in Brazil, killing 4 people

(CNN) -- A gunman opened fire on a church in the Brazilian city of Campinas on Tuesday, killing four people before turning the gun on himself, CNN affiliate Record TV reported.
