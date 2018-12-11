Clear

8 members of neo-Nazi group accused of assaulting 2 men in Washington state

Eight self-professed members of a neo-Nazi skinhead group have been arrested in the alleged assault of an Af...

Posted: Dec. 11, 2018 11:20 AM
Updated: Dec. 11, 2018 11:20 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Eight self-professed members of a neo-Nazi skinhead group have been arrested in the alleged assault of an African-American and an Asian man at a bar north of Seattle.

The suspects, seven men and a woman, ages 23 to 38, walked into the bar Saturday and began harassing an African-American disc jockey before allegedly assaulting him, the Snohomish County, Washington, Sheriff's Office said Monday. All eight members of the group were white and used racial slurs during the incident, the sheriff's office said.

African Americans

Arrests

Asian Americans

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Demographic groups

Discrimination

Law and legal system

Law enforcement

Minority and ethnic groups

Population and demographics

Racism and racial discrimination

Societal issues

Society

Assault and battery

Continents and regions

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

North America

Northwestern United States

The Americas

United States

Washington (State)

The two victims were 37 and 35. The DJ was transported to a nearby hospital for injuries not considered life-threatening, the sheriff's office said.

"We do not tolerate and will not ever tolerate acts of hate in Snohomish County," Sheriff Ty Trenary said in a statement. "The violent behavior directed at members of our community over the weekend simply because of their race is disgusting."

The eight were arrested on several charges, including harassment, malicious harassment and fourth-degree assault.

Washington state law defines malicious harassment as a threat or physical violence perpetrated because of "the victim's race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, or mental, physical, or sensory handicap."

"The Sheriff's Office is partnering with the FBI in hopes of getting the strongest sentencing possible for these hate crimes," the sheriff said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 19°
Rochester
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 18°
Patchy for remains in the forecast this morning as temperatures begin to climb.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

15th Annual Shop with a Cop

Image

Horses haul

Image

Horses save the day

Image

HORSES SAVE THE DAY

Image

Tuesday Morning's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Dover-Eyota High School & Middle School getting therapy dog

Image

Freezing trees after freezing fog

Image

Rockets girls basketball off to undefeated start

Image

Prep basketball highlights and scores across Northern Iowa and Southern Minnesota

Image

"Kid's Cup" donates to Mayo Clinic

Community Events