Clear

Jimmy Dean sausage recalled due to metal contamination

A popular breakfast sausage is taking itself off the menu. CTI Foods LLC, is recalling 29,028 pounds of froz...

Posted: Dec. 11, 2018 11:20 AM
Updated: Dec. 11, 2018 11:20 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A popular breakfast sausage is taking itself off the menu. CTI Foods LLC, is recalling 29,028 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat poultry and pork sausage links after five people called the US Food Safety and Inspection Service to let them know they had found metal pieces in the sausage, according to the US Department of Agriculture.

The Owingsville, Kentucky-based company recalled the product Monday. There are no reports of anyone getting hurt by the metal, but the USDA said there are some concerns that some people may unknowingly still have the package in their freezers.

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Consumer products

Food and drink

Food products

Kinds of foods and beverages

Meat products

These packages were originally shipped to Tennessee and then distributed to retail stores.

If you think you have it in your freezer, look on the package for the code A6382168, with a time stamp range of 11:58 through 01:49. This is the 23.4-oz pouch that is called "Jimmy Dean Heat 'n Serve Original Sausage Links Made with Pork & Turkey" with a "use by" date of January 31, 2019. It will also have "EST. 19085" on the back of the packaging.

The USDA suggests you throw the package away or return it to the store where you bought it.

If you have questions about the recall you can contact the Jimmy Dean customer service line at (855) 382-3101.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 19°
Rochester
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 18°
Patchy for remains in the forecast this morning as temperatures begin to climb.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

15th Annual Shop with a Cop

Image

Horses haul

Image

Horses save the day

Image

HORSES SAVE THE DAY

Image

Tuesday Morning's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Dover-Eyota High School & Middle School getting therapy dog

Image

Freezing trees after freezing fog

Image

Rockets girls basketball off to undefeated start

Image

Prep basketball highlights and scores across Northern Iowa and Southern Minnesota

Image

"Kid's Cup" donates to Mayo Clinic

Community Events