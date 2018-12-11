Clear

Ex-senator: Congress' bitterness is obvious

Former GOP Senator Alan Simpson was part of the bipartisan group of 44 former US senators who penned an op-ed for the Washington Post that called for a greater defense for democracy.

Posted: Dec. 11, 2018 10:54 AM
Updated: Dec. 11, 2018 11:13 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Following an op-ed from former US senators urging their current colleagues to defend democracy, former Sen. Alan Simpson warned of the growing partisanship in the body.

"You can see the bitterness that goes on," Simpson said in an interview Tuesday with Alisyn Camerota on CNN's "New Day." "You see the fact that if they're a Democrat, you just ignore them, or if they're a Republican, you ignore them."

He recalled how senators of different political affiliations would laugh and sit together in a dining room that has since become a storage room when he was in office, according to Simpson.

The former Republican senator also pointed to his previous working relationships with former Democratic senators on the Senate Judiciary Committee including Joe Biden and Ted Kennedy.

Simpson, who represented Wyoming from 1979 to 1997, was one of 44 former US senators to sign a bipartisan op-ed in The Washington Post published Monday warning "we are entering a dangerous period" and urging current and future senators to be "steadfast and zealous guardians of our democracy."

"Whatever united or divided us, we did not veer from our unwavering and shared commitment to placing our country, democracy and national interest above all else," the group wrote.

According to Simpson, former Sens. Chuck Hagel and Chris Dodd were a "generating force" in bringing the former lawmakers together to issue this dire warning.

Simpson told CNN the two former senators contacted him and sent along a copy of the op-ed, which he approved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 19°
Rochester
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 18°
Patchy for remains in the forecast this morning as temperatures begin to climb.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

15th Annual Shop with a Cop

Image

Horses haul

Image

Horses save the day

Image

HORSES SAVE THE DAY

Image

Tuesday Morning's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Dover-Eyota High School & Middle School getting therapy dog

Image

Freezing trees after freezing fog

Image

Rockets girls basketball off to undefeated start

Image

Prep basketball highlights and scores across Northern Iowa and Southern Minnesota

Image

"Kid's Cup" donates to Mayo Clinic

Community Events