Golden Globes names new award after Carol Burnett

Carol Burnett is now a major part of Golden Globes history.The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, t...

Posted: Dec. 11, 2018 8:52 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Carol Burnett is now a major part of Golden Globes history.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group behind the annual awards ceremony, announced on Tuesday a new award named in honor of the TV icon. The Carol Burnett Award will be awarded annually to someone who "has made outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen," according to a statement from HFPA.

Burnett, a five-time Golden Globe winner, will accept the inaugural award at the upcoming Golden Globes on January 6.

"For more than 50 years, comedy trailblazer Carol Burnett has been breaking barriers while making us laugh," said HFPA President Meher Tatna in a statement. "We are profoundly grateful for her contributions to the entertainment industry and honored to celebrate her legacy forever at the Golden Globes."

The Golden Globes has another special award, the Cecil B. DeMille Award, that has traditionally been awarded to those with achievements in the film industry. However, Oprah Winfrey, who some might argue is best known for her contributions to television, was a recipient last year.

Burnett, whose television career spans seven decades, is one of the most decorated actors in comedy. She became a Kennedy Center Honors recipient in 2003, earned the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2013 and received a Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015.

