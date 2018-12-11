Clear

US successfully tests missile defense system in Hawaii

The US conducted a successful missile defense test on Tuesday in the latest advancement in US capabilities t...

Posted: Dec. 11, 2018 8:53 AM
Updated: Dec. 11, 2018 8:53 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The US conducted a successful missile defense test on Tuesday in the latest advancement in US capabilities to defend against ballistic missiles.

US Navy sailors in Hawaii successfully intercepted an intermediate range ballistic missile target with an interceptor missile launched from land using the Aegis Ashore system, the US Missile Defense Agency said in a statement.

Air defense systems

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Continents and regions

Defense industry

Defense research

Hawaii

Military

Military weapons

Missile defense systems

Missile research and development

Missile systems

North America

The Americas

United States

Weapons and arms

Asia

East Asia

North Korea

North Korea nuclear development

The intermediate range ballistic missile target was air-launched by a US Air Force C-17 from the ocean thousands of miles away from Hawaii, the agency said.

"Today's successful flight test demonstrated the effectiveness of the European Phased Adaptive Approach Phase 3 architecture," Missle Defense Agency Director Lt. Gen. Sam Greaves said in a statement. "It also was of great significance to the future of multi-domain missile defense operations and supports a critical initial production acquisition milestone for the (Standard Missile)-3 Block IIA missile program."

Greaves added, "This system is designed to defend the United States, its deployed forces, allies, and friends from a real and growing ballistic missile threat."

The SM-3 Block IIA Missile is being developed to eventually intercept intercontinental range missiles, like the types that North Korea has vowed to launch against the United States, but, as of now, this is the first successful test of the missile intercepting an intermediate range ballistic missile. It is also the first successful intercept launched from shore rather than from the Navy Aegis ships.

President Donald Trump has asserted that North Korea is "no longer a nuclear threat" following his June summit with dictator Kim Jong Un, but commercial satellite images released last month identified more than a dozen undeclared North Korean missile operating bases.

The US military had conducted the same missile defense test in January, but it was unsuccessful, several administration officials told CNN. A successful missile test intercepting a medium-range ballistic missile target was conducted in October.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 8°
Austin
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 10°
Charles City
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 14°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 9°
Patchy for remains in the forecast this morning as temperatures begin to climb.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Horses haul

Image

Horses save the day

Image

HORSES SAVE THE DAY

Image

Tuesday Morning's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Dover-Eyota High School & Middle School getting therapy dog

Image

Freezing trees after freezing fog

Image

Rockets girls basketball off to undefeated start

Image

Prep basketball highlights and scores across Northern Iowa and Southern Minnesota

Image

"Kid's Cup" donates to Mayo Clinic

Image

"Baby it's cold outside" taken off the air

Community Events