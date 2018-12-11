Clear

44 former senators urge defense of democracy

Forty-four former Republican and Democratic US senators penned an op-ed for The Washington Post that warns "we are entering a dangerous period" and urges current and future senators to be "steadfast and zealous guardians of our democracy."

Posted: Dec. 10, 2018 11:36 PM
Updated: Dec. 10, 2018 11:55 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Forty-four former Republican and Democratic US senators penned an op-ed for The Washington Post that warns "we are entering a dangerous period" and urges current and future senators to be "steadfast and zealous guardians of our democracy."

The former senators write in the op-ed they feel an "obligation to speak up about serious challenges to the rule of law, the Constitution, our governing institutions and our national security."

"We are on the eve of the conclusion of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III's investigation and the House's commencement of investigations of the President and his administration," the senators write. "The likely convergence of these two events will occur at a time when simmering regional conflicts and global power confrontations continue to threaten our security, economy and geopolitical stability."

The US is at an "inflection point" the senators write, "in which the foundational principles of our democracy and our national security interests are at stake, and the rule of law and the ability of our institutions to function freely and independently must be upheld."

During their time in office, the former senators write, "at times we were allies and at other times opponents, but never enemies."

"At other critical moments in our history, when constitutional crises have threatened our foundations, it has been the Senate that has stood in defense of our democracy," the op-ed reads. "Today is once again such a time."

In the op-ed, the former senators urge current and future senators to guard America's democracy "by ensuring that partisanship or self-interest not replace national interest."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 11°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 14°
Charles City
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 7°
Rochester
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 3°
More fog will be possible tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rockets girls basketball off to undefeated start

Image

Prep basketball highlights and scores across Northern Iowa and Southern Minnesota

Image

"Kid's Cup" donates to Mayo Clinic

Image

"Baby it's cold outside" taken off the air

Image

Keeping the Eyota meeting

Image

Keeping the Eyota market

Image

Civic Center leadership

Image

Rochester Debut

Image

Free Library Launches

Image

Communities feeling firefighter shortage

Community Events