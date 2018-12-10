Clear

Nancy Pelosi is discussing term limits for party leaders with her House Democratic critics

As House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi seeks to ...

Posted: Dec. 10, 2018 7:21 PM
Updated: Dec. 10, 2018 7:21 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

As House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi seeks to win support from a small group of detractors in her bid for speaker, she's been discussing the idea of term limits for party leaders in the House -- a compromise that could placate critics eager to see a new generation of leadership.

It was already known that Pelosi was in active conversations with Democratic Rep. Ed Perlmutter of Colorado, a leader in the group of Democrats attempting to block Pelosi from getting the 218 votes she needs to become speaker.

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Nancy Pelosi

Political Figures - US

Political organizations

Politics

Term limits

US Congress

US Democratic Party

US House of Representatives

US political parties

A source close to the group confirmed Monday that the discussions include a proposal for anyone in Democratic leadership to leave their post after three-to-four terms.

While the proposal has been well supported by the group of Pelosi detractors, it's unclear how far it will go -- if anywhere -- at this point, with the negotiations still fluid and ongoing.

The discussion was first reported by Politico.

Pelosi has pledged to be a "transition" leader but has so far refused to place a timeline on her succession plan.

A spokesman for Pelosi declined to comment.

Asked by a reporter late last month if there was any middle ground between those who want to see a timeline and her hesitation to make herself a lame duck speaker, Pelosi threw cold water on the idea of a compromise.

"Between saying when I'm going to retire or not? I don't think so."

The idea of term limits for leaders comes as it was already known Perlmutter and Pelosi had been discussing the idea of term limits for committee chairs. Pelosi addressed that on Thursday, saying she was "sympathetic" to the concerns of those who want term limits but argued it was an issue that would be debated internally.

If the Democratic caucus wants to impose term limits, it needs to act soon. The vote for speaker is on January 3.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 8°
Albert Lea
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 12°
Austin
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 8°
Rochester
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 4°
More fog will be possible tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Free Library Launches

Image

Communities feeling firefighter shortage

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Balloon Brigade looks to spread holiday cheer

Image

Program looks to train construction workers

Image

BBB issues warning about gift cards

Image

Program looks to feed students over holiday break

Image

Costs from Presidential Visit might not be reimbursed

Image

My Money - Alternatives to gift giving

Image

Monday Morning's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Community Events