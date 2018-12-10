Clear

Nazi-themed posters found in various location around SUNY school

Nazi-themed posters were found in various locations around the State University of New York's Purchase Colle...

Posted: Dec. 10, 2018 7:24 PM
Updated: Dec. 10, 2018 7:24 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Nazi-themed posters were found in various locations around the State University of New York's Purchase College on Sunday, the school said in a statement Monday.

Members of the University Police have identified a suspect they believe to be responsible, Dennis Craig, Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management, said in the statement.

"That this hateful act took place on the last night of Hanukkah when our Jewish community members were celebrating the survival of their religion, makes it even more reprehensible," Craig said.

"Messages of hate, while becoming more and more prevalent in our country, have no place on our campus and will be treated with the utmost severity."

The college is working with the Westchester District Attorney's office regarding the matter.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he is directing the State Police Hate Crimes Unit to assist in the investigation.

"Those behind this noxious act should know that these fliers, far from inciting fear, will only harden our resolve to combat hate in all its forms. We will not cower in the face of hate. While they spread fear, we will spread love," the governor said in a press statement.

