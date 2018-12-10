Clear

Glory days are over for tech stocks

Earlier this year, ...

Posted: Dec. 10, 2018 3:16 PM
Updated: Dec. 10, 2018 3:16 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Earlier this year, tech stocks were on fire. Now many are struggling, and their prospects don't seem to be getting any better.

Tech has been rattled by the escalating trade war between the United States and China. Relations between the two countries could turn even more sour after Chinese tech giant Huawei's chief financial officer was detained in Canada.

Banking, finance and investments

Business, economy and trade

Financial markets and investing

Securities trading

Stock markets

Technology

Continents and regions

Asia

East Asia

China

Companies

Facebook

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd

Netflix Incorporated

Meng Wanzhou's arrest at the request of the United States sent shock waves through global stock markets last week. Chinese tech stocks were among the hardest hit.

Meanwhile, a Chinese court banned the sale and import of most iPhone models. The practical effect of the injunction is not yet clear. The ruling was announced publicly Monday but put into effect last week. Apple (AAPL) said in a statement that all iPhone models remain available in China.

In the United States, fears about rising interest rates and slowing growth have sparked an exodus from former tech darlings like Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOGL).

For companies like Facebook and Netflix, the economic fears only pile onto existing problems.

Facebook (FB) has lost nearly 20% of its value this year as it tries to fend off crisis after crisis. Netflix (NFLX) is up about 40% for the year, but has been stumbling since the summer when it missed analysts expectations.

Experts are warning investors away from tech companies.

Charles Schwab downgraded tech stocks from outperform to neutral in August. Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist for the bank, said she doesn't see tech stocks returning to leadership roles in the near- or medium-term.

Sonders will join CNN business correspondent Alison Kosik to discuss the tech slump, and her preferred sectors, on "Markets Now" on Tuesday.

"Markets Now" streams live from the New York Stock Exchange every Wednesday at 12:45 p.m. ET. Hosted by CNN's business correspondents, the 15-minute program features incisive commentary from experts.

You can watch "Markets Now" at CNN.com/MarketsNow from your desk or on your phone or tablet. If you can't catch the show live, check out highlights online and through the Markets Now newsletter, delivered to your inbox every afternoon.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 12°
Austin
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 14°
Charles City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 16°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 7°
More fog will be possible tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money - Alternatives to gift giving

Image

Monday Morning's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Central Springs wrestling - part 1

Image

Central Springs wrestling highlights

Image

Community comes together to remember loved one

Image

Toy store holds accommodating visits with Santa

Image

Your Sunday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Hindu holiday celebration

Image

Shop with a Cop

Image

Benefit for Harberts family

Community Events