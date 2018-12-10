Clear

The new 'Stranger Things' season 3 trailer

Netflix released a new teaser for season three of their hit show, "Stranger Things."

Posted: Dec. 10, 2018 3:28 PM
Updated: Dec. 10, 2018 3:32 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

We still have months to go before "Stranger Things" returns, but speculation has begun already.

Netflix released a season 3 teaser Sunday, and it was all music and episode titles.

Next season's episodes will be:

  • Suzie, Do You Copy?
  • The Mall Rats
  • The Case of the Missing Lifeguard
  • The Sauna Test
  • The Source
  • The Birthday
  • The Bite
  • The Battle of Starcourt

The sci-fi/horror series set in fictitious Hawkins, Indiana has been a huge breakout hit for Netflix.

This is the second trailer the streaming giant has put out there.

The first in July featured a faux advertisement for the Starcourt Mall, which appears to be the center of serious action.

Season 3 takes place in 1985 and will drop sometime in 2019.

Community Events