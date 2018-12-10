The new 'Stranger Things' season 3 trailer

We still have months to go before "Stranger Things" returns, but speculation has begun already.
Netflix released a season 3 teaser Sunday, and it was all music and episode titles.
Next season's episodes will be:
- Suzie, Do You Copy?
- The Mall Rats
- The Case of the Missing Lifeguard
- The Sauna Test
- The Source
- The Birthday
- The Bite
- The Battle of Starcourt
The sci-fi/horror series set in fictitious Hawkins, Indiana has been a huge breakout hit for Netflix.
This is the second trailer the streaming giant has put out there.
The first in July featured a faux advertisement for the Starcourt Mall, which appears to be the center of serious action.
Season 3 takes place in 1985 and will drop sometime in 2019.
