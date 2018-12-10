Heisman Trophy Fast Facts

Here's some background information about college football's Heisman Trophy.

Facts:

The Heisman Memorial Trophy is awarded each year to the "most outstanding football player in the United States."

December 8, 2018 - University of Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray is named the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner. This marks the first time since the 1945-1946 season that one school has had back-to-back winners. Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield won in 2017.

About the Trophy:

The Heisman Memorial Trophy is named in honor of long-time college football coach John W. Heisman, who was also the athletic director of the New York Downtown Athletic Club.

The trophy is 13.5 inches tall, weighs 45 lbs, and is cast in bronze.

The model for the trophy was Ed Smith, a player for New York University in 1934.

School with the most wins: Notre Dame and the University of Oklahoma are tied with seven winners, and Ohio State with seven wins. (One player won twice - see below)

Voting and Award Process:

The Heisman Trophy Trust oversees balloting.

There are 929 ballots: "Sectional representatives" choose 145 voters, usually sports journalists, in six regions across the country, for 870 ballots. Each former Heisman winner can vote (58) and there is 1 fan vote through a special program.

Every year, several Heisman finalists travel to the award ceremony in New York where the winner's name is revealed.

Timeline:

1935 - First award, originally called the DAC Award (New York's Downtown Athletic Club) goes to running back Jay Berwanger, a senior at the University of Chicago.

1936 - The award is renamed in honor of John Heisman.

1961 - Ernie Davis, halfback for Syracuse University, is the first African-American to win.

1968 - The winner is running back O.J. Simpson, from the University of Southern California.

1975 - Archie Griffin becomes the only person to win twice. The running back for Ohio State wins in 1974 and 1975.

1997 - Charles Woodson, cornerback for the University of Michigan, is the first defensive player to win.

2007 - University of Florida sophomore quarterback Tim Tebow is the first underclassman ever to win. The award usually goes to juniors and seniors.

September 13, 2010 - 2005 winner Reggie Bush (USC) forfeits his award after an investigation showed he broke NCAA rules by accepting gifts and perks from would-be agents.

December 8, 2012 - Texas A&M freshman quarterback Johnny Manziel is the first freshman to win the trophy.