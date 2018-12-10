Clear

Catherine Zeta-Jones honors Kirk Douglas on his 102nd birthday

Catherine Zeta-Jones paid a sweet tribute to her father-in-law on the occasion of his 102nd birthday.

Posted: Dec. 10, 2018 1:34 PM
Updated: Dec. 10, 2018 1:34 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Catherine Zeta-Jones paid a sweet tribute to her father-in-law on the occasion of his 102nd birthday.

On Sunday the actress posted a video slideshow on Instagram featuring moments from the life of Kirk Douglas, paired with a piano performance of Christina Aguilera's hit single "Beautiful."

"Happy 102nd birthday to the most beautiful man," Zeta-Jones wrote in the caption. "We love you Kirk."

Her husband of 18 years, Michael Douglas, offered up an emotional tribute to his father when the younger Douglas received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last month.

Michael Douglas got emotional at Hollywood star ceremony

"It means so much to me, Dad, that you're here today," Michael Douglas said. "Thank you for your advice, inspiration, and I'll say it simply, with all my heart: I'm so proud to be your son."

