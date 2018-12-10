Clear

Accused Russian spy Maria Butina appears to reach plea deal

Accused Russian spy Maria Butina appears to have reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors.Butina ...

Posted: Dec. 10, 2018 11:11 AM
Updated: Dec. 10, 2018 11:11 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Accused Russian spy Maria Butina appears to have reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors.

Butina is accused of trying to infiltrate Republican political circles and party leaders during the 2016 campaign in order to advance Russian interests, and prosecutors have said the former American University student was in touch with politically powerful Russians about her activities in the US.

Her attorneys and prosecutors on Monday filed a two-page request for a "change of plea" hearing as soon as Tuesday.

Butina has maintained her innocence and has been in jail since her arrest for illegally acting as a foreign agent.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 8°
Albert Lea
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 10°
Rochester
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 6°
Areas of fog will lead to slick travel this morning.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Morning's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Central Springs wrestling - part 1

Image

Central Springs wrestling highlights

Image

Community comes together to remember loved one

Image

Toy store holds accommodating visits with Santa

Image

Your Sunday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Hindu holiday celebration

Image

Shop with a Cop

Image

Benefit for Harberts family

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Community Events