FBI agent shot and wounded in Brooklyn

An FBI agent wounded by gunfire on Saturday in Brooklyn was shot while sitting in a parked vehicle, a law enforcement official told CNN.

According to the official, another vehicle pulled up next to the agent's vehicle and fired into it on Saturday around 3:20 p.m. The agent returned fire and was struck in the shoulder. It was not clear where in the vehicle the wounded agent was seated.

The official said the agent is in stable condition and is being treated for a shoulder injury at Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn.

New York City firefighters responded to a report of "gunshot wounds" in Brooklyn on Saturday, according to Michael Parrella, an FDNY spokesperson. Two patients were transported from the scene, according to Parrella, one to Kings County Hospital and one to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center in Brooklyn, but it's not clear what injuries they suffered or whether one of the patients was the agent.

The patients appeared to be in stable condition when they were transported, Parrella said. The FDNY did not provide further information on the victims' identities or the circumstances that led to their injuries.

New York City Police Department Det. Sophia Mason deferred CNN's questions to the FBI.

The FBI tweeted on Saturday that an agent was "wounded by gunfire" in Brooklyn and taken to a hospital but did not provide any other information.

NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan tweeted Saturday night, "There are no outstanding suspects at this time. Expect a large police presence in the area of 92nd Street & Avenue N in #Brooklyn as the investigation continues. Wishing the agent a speedy recovery."

CNN has reached out to the FBI for comment.