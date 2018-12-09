Clear

Weeks after the California fires, a woman and her loyal dogs are reunited at their home's remains

Dogs' loyalty to their masters and homes are the stuff of legend. And here's more heartwarming proof....

Posted: Dec. 9, 2018 3:11 PM
Updated: Dec. 9, 2018 3:11 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Dogs' loyalty to their masters and homes are the stuff of legend. And here's more heartwarming proof.

It's a dog story with a happy ending from the site of California's Camp Fire, which started November 8 and eventually killed 85 people and destroyed thousands of homes.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Animals

California

California wildfires

Continents and regions

Dogs

Fires

Life forms

Mammals

Natural disasters

North America

Southwestern United States

The Americas

United States

Wildfires

Andrea Gaylord of Paradise, the town all but lost to the blaze, was among those who had to flee, leaving behind her two dogs, blond shepherd brothers Madison and Miguel.

The fire was contained November 25. After that, Shayla Sullivan, a pet lover from Brownville, California, was allowed into the devastated area to hunt for lost pets, while the evacuation order was still enforced.

Another rescuer already had found Miguel, so Sullivan kept up the search for Madison.

She left food and water around the charred remains of the Gaylord house. Then she rubbed clothes on Miguel and put them at the site, figuring the dog's scent would lure Madison back home.

Finally, the evacuation was lifted, and Gaylord, Sullivan and Miguel went to the homesite to check. Sure enough, they found Madison sitting there waiting for them.

The two dogs greeted each other as Gaylord and Sullivan watched on Friday.

"You are the best dog," Gaylord said, her voice breaking as she cried on Sullivan's shoulders.

"Reuniting Miguel and Madison was amazing," Sullivan wrote on Facebook. "They said their HELLOS and then went back to work. Miguel took guard over the lower part of the property and Madison took the top. It must be such a RELIEF for Madison to have his partner back."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 20°
Charles City
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 12°
Warmer air is on the way, but not so much for this weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hindu holiday celebration

Image

Shop with a Cop

Image

Benefit for Harberts family

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Friday's prep basketball highlights

Image

Dangers of snow piles

Image

Red Cross helping Austin family

Image

City and County leadership working together

Image

Albert Lea school recognized

Image

Mayo matching donations

Community Events