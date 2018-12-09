Clear

Wisconsin gov.-elect won't rule out suing over bills that would limit power

Democratic Wisconsin Gov.-elect Tony Evers said he's looking at "all options at the table" if outgoing Repub...

Posted: Dec. 9, 2018 3:11 PM
Updated: Dec. 9, 2018 3:11 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Democratic Wisconsin Gov.-elect Tony Evers said he's looking at "all options at the table" if outgoing Republican Gov. Scott Walker doesn't veto a set of GOP bills aimed at limiting the incoming administration's powers.

When asked if he planned to sue over the matter if Walker didn't veto the legislation, Evers said Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press" that he wasn't "making any promises one way or the other."

Continents and regions

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Legislative bodies

Midwestern United States

North America

Politics

The Americas

United States

Wisconsin

Law and legal system

Lawsuits and claims

Political Figures - US

Tony Evers

Trial and procedure

"All issues are on the table," Evers said. "I'm not making any promises one way or the other, but we're looking at all issues, all options at the table. I need to stand up for the people of Wisconsin. There's 2.6 million people that voted in this last election, and they expect me to do that. So I'm going to, we're going to pursue this."

The bills passed by the Republican-led state legislature last week would weaken the state's executive branch just as Democrats prepare to reclaim it after nearly a decade. The legislation also targets the authorities of incoming Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul, who, like Evers, campaigned on promises to expand health care and protect welfare programs.

The bills include measures to codify work requirements for some Medicaid recipients and allowing the legislature veto power over whether to join or withdraw from various types of litigation, including a multi-state lawsuit seeking to invalidate Obamacare to which Wisconsin is a party.

The intentions behind the bills were made clear by Republican leaders -- ahead of voting, state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos reminded Republican colleagues: "We are going to have a very liberal governor," he said, "who is going to enact policies that are in direct contrast to what many of us believe in."

Walker will have only a limited number of days to take action on the bills.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 20°
Charles City
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 12°
Warmer air is on the way, but not so much for this weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hindu holiday celebration

Image

Shop with a Cop

Image

Benefit for Harberts family

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Friday's prep basketball highlights

Image

Dangers of snow piles

Image

Red Cross helping Austin family

Image

City and County leadership working together

Image

Albert Lea school recognized

Image

Mayo matching donations

Community Events