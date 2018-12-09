Clear

Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray apologizes for old homophobic tweets

Hours after winning college football's most prestigious award, Oklahoma University quarterback Kyler Murray ...

Posted: Dec. 9, 2018 11:40 AM
Updated: Dec. 9, 2018 11:40 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Hours after winning college football's most prestigious award, Oklahoma University quarterback Kyler Murray apologized on Sunday for using homophobic language in a series of tweets dating from 2011 and 2012.

The Twitter messages date to when Murray, now 21, was 14 or 15 years old. In the tweets, he used the word "queer" or "queers" to mock others. Many, although not all, of the offending tweets have since been deleted.

Apologies

Companies

Demographic groups

Discrimination

Football (American)

Gays and lesbians

Homophobia

Internet and WWW

NCAA

NCAA College football

Population and demographics

Sex and gender issues

Social media

Societal issues

Society

Sports and recreation

Sports organizations and teams

Technology

Twitter

He apologized in the early morning hours on Sunday.

"I used a poor choice of word that doesn't reflect who I am or what I believe. I did not intend to single out any individual or group," he said.

Murray was awarded the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night for leading fourth-ranked Oklahoma to a 12-1 record and a spot in the College Football Playoff. They will play top-ranked Alabama on December 29 in Miami.

Despite his talents as a quarterback, Murray's future may be in major league baseball. He was drafted ninth overall this year by the Oakland A's and is scheduled to report to spring training in February.

Murray joins a number of other sports figures and celebrities who have been criticized for past tweets that used inappropriate language. Twitter's website and search function makes it simple to search people's past posts for slurs and other inappropriate words.

On Friday, comedian Kevin Hart stepped down from hosting the Oscars after homophobic tweets he sent between 2009 and 2011 surfaced. He initially said he did not want to apologize because that would contribute to "feeding the internet trolls," but he later offered an apology to the LGBTQ community.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 13°
Austin
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 14°
Charles City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 13°
Rochester
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 13°
Warmer air is on the way, but not so much for this weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hindu holiday celebration

Image

Shop with a Cop

Image

Benefit for Harberts family

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Friday's prep basketball highlights

Image

Dangers of snow piles

Image

Red Cross helping Austin family

Image

City and County leadership working together

Image

Albert Lea school recognized

Image

Mayo matching donations

Community Events