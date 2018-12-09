Hours after winning college football's most prestigious award, Oklahoma University quarterback Kyler Murray apologized on Sunday for using homophobic language in a series of tweets dating from 2011 and 2012.
The Twitter messages date to when Murray, now 21, was 14 or 15 years old. In the tweets, he used the word "queer" or "queers" to mock others. Many, although not all, of the offending tweets have since been deleted.
Apologies
Companies
Demographic groups
Discrimination
Football (American)
Gays and lesbians
Homophobia
Internet and WWW
NCAA
NCAA College football
Population and demographics
Sex and gender issues
Social media
Societal issues
Society
Sports and recreation
Sports organizations and teams
Technology
He apologized in the early morning hours on Sunday.
"I used a poor choice of word that doesn't reflect who I am or what I believe. I did not intend to single out any individual or group," he said.
Murray was awarded the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night for leading fourth-ranked Oklahoma to a 12-1 record and a spot in the College Football Playoff. They will play top-ranked Alabama on December 29 in Miami.
Despite his talents as a quarterback, Murray's future may be in major league baseball. He was drafted ninth overall this year by the Oakland A's and is scheduled to report to spring training in February.
Murray joins a number of other sports figures and celebrities who have been criticized for past tweets that used inappropriate language. Twitter's website and search function makes it simple to search people's past posts for slurs and other inappropriate words.
On Friday, comedian Kevin Hart stepped down from hosting the Oscars after homophobic tweets he sent between 2009 and 2011 surfaced. He initially said he did not want to apologize because that would contribute to "feeding the internet trolls," but he later offered an apology to the LGBTQ community.
Related Content
- Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray apologizes for old homophobic tweets
- Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray wins the Heisman trophy
- Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray matches coach's salary with MLB deal
- Kevin Hart under fire for homophobic tweets
- Homebound Heisman winner returns to favorite surf spot
- Conrad Murray Fast Facts
- Bill Murray Fast Facts
- Police investigating man's homophobic rant
- Police apologize for controversial Valentine's Day tweet
- Roseanne Barr apologizes after racist tweets