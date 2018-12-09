Clear

Ex-Miss Kentucky charged with sexting student

A middle school teacher and former Miss Kentucky pageant winner was charged with four felonies for sending obscene photographs of herself to a 15-year-old boy.

Posted: Dec. 9, 2018 11:52 AM
Updated: Dec. 9, 2018 12:12 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A middle school teacher and former Miss Kentucky pageant winner has been arrested and charged with sending nude photographs of herself to a 15-year-old boy, authorities said.

Ramsey Bearse, a 28-year-old teacher at Andrew Jackson Middle School outside Charleston, West Virginia, allegedly sent the photos to a former student, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office.

The boy's parents found the photos on his phone and told police about them last week. They said their son was a student at Andrew Jackson from 6th to 8th grade and that Bearse was a teacher there during some of that time, according to a criminal complaint.

In an interview with police, Bearse admitted to sending at least four photos of her topless via Snapchat from about August to October, the complaint states.

She is charged with four counts of distributing obscene materials to a minor, a felony.

The former beauty queen has been suspended from her teaching position and was released on a $10,000 property bond after her arraignment, the sheriff's office said.

Bearse, who competed in pageants under the name Ramsey Carpenter, was named Miss Kentucky in 2014.

She won the preliminary talent competition at the national Miss America pageant in Atlantic City for her fiddle performance, CNN affiliate WTVQ reported at the time. Her platform issue was raising awareness about multiple sclerosis, which she was diagnosed with in 2010, WTVQ reported.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 13°
Austin
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 14°
Charles City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 13°
Rochester
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 13°
Warmer air is on the way, but not so much for this weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hindu holiday celebration

Image

Shop with a Cop

Image

Benefit for Harberts family

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Friday's prep basketball highlights

Image

Dangers of snow piles

Image

Red Cross helping Austin family

Image

City and County leadership working together

Image

Albert Lea school recognized

Image

Mayo matching donations

Community Events