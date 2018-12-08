Clear

Trump: John Kelly leaving at end of the year

President Donald Trump confirmed that chief of staff John Kelly will be leaving the White House at the end of 2018.

Posted: Dec. 8, 2018 1:30 PM
Updated: Dec. 8, 2018 1:49 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

White House chief of staff John Kelly will be leaving his position at the end of the year, President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on Saturday afternoon.

CNN on Friday reported that Kelly was expected to announce his departure in the coming days.

"John Kelly will be leaving at the end of the year," Trump told reporters before departing the White House for the Army-Navy game.

Trump noted Kelly had been with him for almost two years in his roles as chief of staff and secretary of homeland security.

"I appreciate his service very much," Trump said.

Seventeen months in, Kelly and Trump have reached a stalemate in their relationship, which is no longer seen as tenable by either of them, CNN has reported. Though Trump asked Kelly over the summer to stay on as chief of staff for two more years, the two have stopped speaking in recent days.

CNN reported on Friday that Trump had been discussing a replacement plan. Potential replacements include Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff, Nick Ayers, who is still seen as a leading contender.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 21°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 12°
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 10°
Warmer air is on the way, but not so much for this weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday's prep basketball highlights

Image

Dangers of snow piles

Image

Red Cross helping Austin family

Image

City and County leadership working together

Image

Albert Lea school recognized

Image

Mayo matching donations

Image

Mason City: Missing Girl Found

Image

Protect yourself from burglaries

Image

Walleye Tank

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam3 weather Forecast

Community Events