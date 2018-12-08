Clear

Egypt investigating couple pictured nude on top of Khufu pyramid

A video uploaded recently to social media that shows a foreign couple climbing to the summit of the Great Kh...

Posted: Dec. 8, 2018 1:29 AM
Updated: Dec. 8, 2018 1:29 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A video uploaded recently to social media that shows a foreign couple climbing to the summit of the Great Khufu Pyramid of Giza and a still picture that shows them in a naked embrace has sparked outrage among Egyptians, state media Ahram Online said Friday.

The three-minute video recorded at night, which has stirred outrage and controversy among Egyptians on social media, shows parts of the climb as a man and a woman scale what appears to be the Great Pyramid of Giza with the skyline of Cairo in the background. When they reach the top, the video shows the woman taking off her shirt and finishes with a still image showing them in a naked embrace.

Africa

Ancient Egypt

Continents and regions

Destinations and attractions

Egypt

Great Pyramid of Giza

Historical eras

History and historical discoveries

Humanities and social sciences

Middle East and North Africa

Monuments and historical sites

Northern Africa

Points of interest

Minister of Antiquities Khaled al-Anani referred the case to the prosecutor general for investigation.

"In regard of what was circulated and published yesterday evening for a short video film depicting two foreigners climbing the pyramid at night, and then put a picture of them violating public morality, and to find out the truth and take the necessary action, Minister of Antiquities, D. Khaled al-Anani, decided to immediately refer the case of the incident and the film to the Attorney General to investigate the matter," the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities said in a statement Friday.

According to Ahram Online, the video was uploaded to YouTube on Wednesday by self-described Danish photographer Andreas Hvid, who posts images on social media of different sites from high vantage points around the world, sometimes depicting nudity.

Climbing pyramids is punishable by law in Egypt. The video and the act have been criticized by the Egyptians as it displays a disregard for Egypt's laws and its conservative society.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 16°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 17°
Rochester
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 16°
Warmer air is on the way, but not so much for this weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dangers of snow piles

Image

Red Cross helping Austin family

Image

City and County leadership working together

Image

Albert Lea school recognized

Image

Mayo matching donations

Image

Mason City: Missing Girl Found

Image

Protect yourself from burglaries

Image

Walleye Tank

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam3 weather Forecast

Image

New Grocery Store to Open

Community Events