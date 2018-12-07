Clear

CIA taps 34-year agency veteran as first woman to lead its clandestine arm

The CIA has tapped Beth Kimber to lead its Directorate of Operations, making her the first woman to lead the...

Posted: Dec. 7, 2018 6:57 PM
Updated: Dec. 7, 2018 6:57 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The CIA has tapped Beth Kimber to lead its Directorate of Operations, making her the first woman to lead the agency's clandestine arm in its 70-year history.

Kimber, a 34-year veteran of the agency, is currently the assistant director of Europe and Eurasia Mission Center and took on an additional role during CIA director Gina Haspel's transition, serving as acting deputy director of the CIA.

Central Intelligence Agency

Demographic groups

Females (demographic group)

Gender equality

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

Government organizations - US

Intelligence services

International relations and national security

National security

Politics

Population and demographics

Sex and gender issues

Society

US federal departments and agencies

US federal government

US government independent agencies

US intelligence agencies

In her new role, Kimber will lead the CIA's efforts to "strengthen national security and foreign policy objectives through the clandestine collection of human intelligence and by conducting Covert Action as directed by the President," according to the agency.

"With nearly 34 years of experience and a proven ability to deliver with impact on CIA's operational mission, Beth Kimber will be an exceptional leader of our Directorate of Operations," Brittany Bramell, the CIA's director of public affairs, told CNN in a statement.

During her career at the CIA, Kimber spent time overseeing the agency's so-called "Russia group," which focuses on clandestine operations involving Russian targets and services. She will step into her new leadership role at a time of heightened tensions between Washington and Moscow.

Haspel was sworn in as the first woman to serve as CIA director in May when she replaced Mike Pompeo after he was named secretary of state by President Donald Trump.

CBS News was first to report that Kimber was named to lead the CIA's operational and analytical efforts.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 18°
Albert Lea
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 14°
Rochester
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 12°
Warmer air is on the way, but not so much for this weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

City and County leadership working together

Image

Albert Lea school recognized

Image

Mayo matching donations

Image

Mason City: Missing Girl Found

Image

Protect yourself from burglaries

Image

Walleye Tank

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam3 weather Forecast

Image

New Grocery Store to Open

Image

CO2 Race Cars

Image

Tuba Christmas

Community Events