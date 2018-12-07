Quickly catch up on the day's news

Clear

Posted: Dec. 7, 2018 3:15 PM
Updated: Dec. 7, 2018 3:15 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:

-- There's a lot happening with special counsel Robert Mueller's probe. He's expected to unveil new details in the Russia probe today regarding former Trump associates Michael Cohen and Paul Manafort. Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says Mueller has accused Manafort of lying about the President. Former FBI Director James Comey is testifying before members of Congress behind closed doors. Mueller's team also interviewed John Kelly in the obstruction of justice probe into the President, sources told CNN.

-- Speaking of Kelly, sources say the White House chief of staff is expected to resign in the coming days.

-- Trump made his picks for both attorney general and UN ambassador.

-- The President called former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson "dumb as a rock" and "lazy as hell."

-- Kevin Hart says he won't host the Oscars after outrage over his homophobic tweets.

-- The deputy who died in the Thousand Oaks mass shooting was killed by friendly fire.

-- Cyntoia Brown must serve 51 years before she's eligible for release, Tennessee Supreme Court says.

-- Most US adults haven't gotten a flu shot for this mild season.

-- Snow is expected to blanket the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic.

-- The Eiffel Tower and the Louvre are closing ahead of this weekend's 'gilets jaunes' protests.

-- Bitcoin's epic plunge continues.

-- The Grammy nominations are here and even brought Janelle Monáe to tears.

Warmer air is on the way, but not so much for this weekend.
