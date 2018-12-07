Clear

Giuliani: Mueller accused Manafort of lying

Special counsel Robert Mueller's team has made clear to Paul Manafort's attorneys that they believe the former Trump campaign chair is lying to them about President Donald Trump, according to the President's attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Posted: Dec. 7, 2018 3:27 PM
Updated: Dec. 7, 2018 3:47 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Special counsel Robert Mueller's team has made clear to Paul Manafort's attorneys that they believe the former Trump campaign chair is lying to them about President Donald Trump, according to the President's attorney Rudy Giuliani.

"In the questioning of Manafort, they did tell them at the time that they believed he was lying about certain things related to us that he's not lying about," Giuliani told CNN.

Mueller's team will describe to a federal court on Friday the alleged lies told by Manafort that led to the disruption of the cooperation agreement. The filing will be closely read for any indications of what Mueller has learned in the investigation of Russian interactions with Trump associates.

Giuliani said he is not sure this information will show up in the special counsel's Friday filing.

According to Giuliani, investigators told Manafort they don't believe that the President did not know about the 2016 Trump Tower meeting that Manafort attended with Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner and a Russian attorney who had promised dirt on Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Giuliani, who received this information from Manafort's attorneys, accused Mueller's team of crossing the line by trying to force Manafort to say Trump knew about the meeting.

"They repeated that conduct over and over and over again which gives us a clear indication of what they want him to say in order to get him out of solitary confinement. I find that abominable," said Giuliani.

Giuliani said he only has limited insight into what Manafort told Mueller. Manafort's lawyers only share with Trump's team information that relates to the President.

The special counsel's office declined to comment on Giuliani's assertions. Manafort's attorneys also declined to comment.

UPDATE: This story has been updated with the special counsel's office and Manafort's attorneys declining to comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 12°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 12°
Rochester
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 6°
Warmer air is on the way, but not so much for this weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Morning's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Helping a family in need

Image

Warming shelter open

Image

Students prepare for first job interview

Image

Rezoning concerns

Image

Designs Revealed for Veterans Home

Image

Giving Your Best: December Volunteer of the Month

Image

Honoring Volunteer Firefighters

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Local ceremony honors George H.W. Bush

Community Events