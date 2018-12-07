Trump announces AG and UN ambassador nominees

On the one hand, President Donald Trump announced he would nominate a woman to replace US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, who is slated to leave by the end of the year. On the other hand, it became clear the position would be downgraded and removed from his Cabinet.

The net effect is one fewer woman in Trump's official Cabinet.

The President announced Friday he would nominate State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert to replace Haley.

According to reporting by CNN's Kaitlan Collins, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has told aides he wants the position downgraded from Cabinet level, which is in line with previous Republican administrations.

Nauert, a former Fox News host, has seen a meteoric rise in the Trump administration, but that apparently does not equal Cabinet rank. The role of ambassador to the UN does not always have Cabinet level. Former President Barack Obama's UN ambassadors, Susan Rice and Samantha Power, had the designation, as did Haley, who came to the role after being South Carolina's governor. But former President George W. Bush did not include the position in his Cabinet. It was filled temporarily at one point by Trump's current national security adviser John Bolton.

With Haley, there were six women in Trump's Cabinet -- 26%, a lower percentage than Obama's Cabinet, which ranged between 30% and 35%, but higher than George W. Bush, whose Cabinet had between 19% and 24%, according to data compiled by the Center for American Women in Politics at Rutgers. If the position is removed from the Cabinet, the percentage of women in Trump's Cabinet would fall to 23%.

Here's the full list of Cabinet heads, according to the White House:

Women

Administrator of the Small Business Administration Linda E. McMahon

Director of the Central Intelligence Agency Gina Haspel

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos

Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao

Representative of the United States to the United Nations Nikki R. Haley

Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen

Men