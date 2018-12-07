Clear

US economy added 155,000 jobs in November

The November jobs report was weaker than expected but still a sign of a strong labor market. CNN's Christine Romans reports.

Posted: Dec. 7, 2018 8:51 AM
Updated: Dec. 7, 2018 8:58 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The US economy added a fewer-than-expected 155,000 jobs in November, the Labor Department reported Friday, while the unemployment rate remained at 3.7%.

October's jobs numbers were also revised down slightly, to put the monthly average over the past year at about 204,000 jobs, and the average over the last quarter at 170,000.

The report is a sign of a slowing but still strong labor market.

Paychecks grew by 3.1% over the last year, a relatively robust number that is in line with expectations as employers have had to fight to attract workers in recent months.

The percentage of people participating in the labor force remained the same and the median number of weeks people remained unemployed dropped from 9.4 to 8.9 weeks in November, suggesting that people are getting jobs more quickly after losing them.

The strongest job growth came in health care, transportation and warehousing, and manufacturing, which added another 27,000 jobs.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 11°
Albert Lea
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 2°
Austin
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 3°
Charles City
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 3°
Rochester
Overcast
10° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -3°
Clouds will take their time to exit with some very cold air right behind.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Morning's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Local Pearl Harbor survivor recalls attack 77 years later

Image

Helping a family in need

Image

Warming shelter open

Image

Students prepare for first job interview

Image

Rezoning concerns

Image

Designs Revealed for Veterans Home

Image

Giving Your Best: December Volunteer of the Month

Image

Honoring Volunteer Firefighters

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Community Events