Clear

URGENT - White House chief of staff John Kelly expected to resign soon

(CNN) -- John Kelly is expected to resign as White House chief of staff in the coming days, two sources f...

Posted: Dec. 7, 2018 8:39 AM
Updated: Dec. 7, 2018 8:39 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- John Kelly is expected to resign as White House chief of staff in the coming days, two sources familiar with the situation unfolding in the West Wing tell CNN. Seventeen months in, Kelly and President Donald Trump have reached a stalemate in their relationship and it is no longer seen as tenable by either party. Though Trump asked Kelly over the summer to stay on as chief of staff for two more years, the two have stopped speaking in recent days. Trump is actively discussing a replacement plan, though a person involved in the process said nothing is final right now and ultimately it is up to Trump. Potential replacements include Nick Ayers, Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff, who is still seen as a leading contender.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 11°
Albert Lea
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 2°
Austin
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 3°
Charles City
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 3°
Rochester
Overcast
10° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -3°
Clouds will take their time to exit with some very cold air right behind.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Morning's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Local Pearl Harbor survivor recalls attack 77 years later

Image

Helping a family in need

Image

Warming shelter open

Image

Students prepare for first job interview

Image

Rezoning concerns

Image

Designs Revealed for Veterans Home

Image

Giving Your Best: December Volunteer of the Month

Image

Honoring Volunteer Firefighters

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Community Events