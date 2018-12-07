CNN takes home five awards at the annual Asian Academy Creative Awards

CNN and Turner Broadcasting won eight honors at the Asian Academy Creative Awards, the region's version of the International Emmy Awards at a gala ceremony in Singapore Thursday.

CNN won five awards for its reporting in the region, most notably for "Best Documentary Programme," "Best Single News Story" and "Best News or Current Affairs Presenter."

CNN International Correspondent Will Ripley won for "Best Documentary Programme" for "Secret State: Inside North Korea," a half-hour special based on 15 days of reporting inside the reclusive country.

Ripley also won the "Best Single News Story" for his reporting on Pyongyang's attempts to demonstrate its commitment to peace talks by destroying its only nuclear site. North Korea invited a number of journalists inside the country in May to witness a series of explosions that purportedly destroyed tunnels leading to the site.

News Stream anchor Kristie Lu Stout took the award for "Best News or Current Affairs Presenter" and the program itself also earned top honors in the category of "Best News Programme."

CNN Vision's Business Traveller won for the "Best Lifestyle Programme" for its episode on Thailand, exploring the country's evolving tourism industry.

Turner Broadcasting's Cartoon Network took home three awards. Lamput won "Best 2D Animated Programme or Series," and Bill and Tony won "Best 3D Animated Programme or Series" and "Best Children's Animated Programme or Series."

The Asian Academy Creative Awards are part of the Singapore Media Festival and held in conjunction with Asia Television Forum. The second night of the award ceremony is being held on Friday.

Best Documentary Programme (one-off/special)

Secret State Inside North Korea

Best News or Current Affairs Presenter/Anchor

Kristie Lu Stout

Best Single News Story/Report

Punggye-ri Nuclear Site Destruction

Best News Programme

News Stream

Best Lifestyle Programme

Business Traveller

Best 2D Animated Programme or Series

Lamput By Cartoon Network

Best 3D Animated Programme or Series

Bill and Tony By Cartoon Network

Best Children's Animated Programme or Series

Bill and Tony By Cartoon Network