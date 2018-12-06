Clear

CNN's New York offices evacuated due to bomb threat

CNN's New York offices and studios have been evacuated due to a phoned bomb threat, the company said....

Posted: Dec. 6, 2018 10:17 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

CNN's New York offices and studios have been evacuated due to a phoned bomb threat, the company said.

Several fire alarm bells rang inside CNN's New York newsroom, signaling an evacuation shortly after 10:30 p.m.

Bomb threats

Bombings

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal offenses

New York (State)

New York City

North America

Northeastern United States

The Americas

United States

Unrest, conflicts and war

Staffers evacuated the building and Don Lemon's "CNN Tonight" was taken off the air.

In the meantime, the network has gone to taped programming.

Numerous police and fire department trucks have blocked all vehicle and pedestrian traffic on West 58th Street between 8th and 9th Avenue due to a police investigation at Columbus Circle, where the Time Warner Center is located, the New York Police Department tweeted.

The network's bureau in the Time Warner Center was evacuated in October after a package with an explosive device, addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan, was discovered, officials said.

This is a developing story - more to come

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: 2°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -8°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: 5°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -7°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -15°
Clouds will take their time to exit with some very cold air right behind.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Students prepare for first job interview

Image

Rezoning concerns

Image

Designs Revealed for Veterans Home

Image

Giving Your Best: December Volunteer of the Month

Image

Honoring Volunteer Firefighters

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Local ceremony honors George H.W. Bush

Image

DNR issues warning as aerators are turned on in Clear Lake

Image

Firefighters train on a building vs vehicle crash

Image

Funding for Project Legacy

Community Events