CNN's New York offices evacuated due to bomb threat

CNN's New York offices and studios have been evacuated due to a phoned bomb threat, the company said.
Several fire alarm bells rang inside CNN's New York newsroom, signaling an evacuation shortly after 10:30 p.m.
Staffers evacuated the building and Don Lemon's "CNN Tonight" was taken off the air.
In the meantime, the network has gone to taped programming.
Numerous police and fire department trucks have blocked all vehicle and pedestrian traffic on West 58th Street between 8th and 9th Avenue due to a police investigation at Columbus Circle, where the Time Warner Center is located, the New York Police Department tweeted.
The network's bureau in the Time Warner Center was evacuated in October after a package with an explosive device, addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan, was discovered, officials said.
This is a developing story - more to come
