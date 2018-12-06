Quickly catch up on the day's news

Clear

Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN.

-- George H.W. Bush's journey to his final resting place will be aboard a train whose engine, dubbed the "Bush 4141," was specifically built to honor his life.

-- The executive director of the North Carolina Republican Party says if allegations of fraud in the 9th Congressional District race are proven true, then he will support a new election.

-- A US Marine has died and one is injured after two planes collided off the coast of Japan. Five are still missing.

-- The Dow plunged on Thursday, after the arrest of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou in Canada at the request of the United States renewed doubts about the US-China truce.

-- The brother of Carla Stefaniak, a US citizen killed in Costa Rica, says he shook hands with the security guard who turned out to be his sister's suspected killer.

--- It's finally time to break out the heavy winter jackets. A significant winter storm is expected to blanket the South in snow this weekend.

-- Nominations for the 76th Golden Globe Awards were announced Thursday. Check out the full list of nominees here.

-- Do you consider yourself a #PizzaAddict? You're not alone. Pizza was recently ranked as the food most associated with indicators of addiction, according to a recent study.

Clouds will take their time to exit with some very cold air right behind.
Community Events